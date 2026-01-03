Local leaders react to Maduro’s capture

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Minutes after the announcement that a U.S. military strike resulted in the capture of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife early Saturday morning, area leaders state leaders provided support and opposition to the decision.

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/12/2021

U. S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said, “Kudos to President Trump. Maduro was not only an illegitimate President of Venezuela, he was the head of the Cartel de los Soles, a major drug trafficking network involving high-ranking Venezuelan military officers and government officials. He has been indicted in the Southern District of New York for narco-terrorism conspiracy and other crimes. His association with the Iranian regime and its proxy, Hezbollah, helped fund terrorism in South America and the Middle East, and he was complicit with the ‘ghost fleets’ of Russia, Iran, and China, used to evade US sanctions and fund the Russian war on Ukraine.”

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/14/2022

U. S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), who is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said, "Let’s be clear, President Trump has acted without any legal authorization from Congress. His “capture” of Maduro — no matter how terrible a leader Maduro is - breaks our nation’s laws, tarnishes our global leadership, puts Americans in Venezuela and our Armed Forces at risk, and sets an extremely dangerous precedent. Americans want lower costs, transparency, and justice — not endless armed conflicts and regime change wars. President Trump’s actions do not have the consent of the American people and should be condemned by Congress.”

U.S. State Representative Tony Gonzalez (R-TX 23): "America’s fighting forces are unmatched and the strongest in the world. Tremendous work by all of the U.S. personnel who conducted a successful mission in Venezuela today."

U.S. State Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX 16) responded to the military action with "Donald Trump just told the world that the U.S. is going to 'run' Venezuela 'for now. Are Republicans who have given the Trump administration their full throated support for the illegal bombing of Venezuela and the use of our military to kidnap Maduro and his wife okay with this, too? Maduro is a criminal and an oppressive tyrant. But that is not what this is about. Attempts at regime change have historically come at incredible costs to our country, our people, and our reputation abroad. This is one of the reasons why Congress should have been involved. The drug trafficking accusation is a ruse. Donald Trump and JD Vance’s own statements acknowledge the real reason behind this illegal attack: their gluttonous pursuit of oil. We should not be running Venezuela - especially at a time when the American people are suffering under Trump’s disastrous economic policies. Congressional Republicans must join us to reassert our authority and hold this administration accountable. The question is - will a handful of Republicans join Democrats to ensure that happens?"

Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/06/2023

"I’ve served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years. I’m 100% for strong safe secure borders and stopping narco terrorists and cartels from trafficking deadly drugs and human trafficking into America. Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border. Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs. If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels? And if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority then why did President Trump pardon the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America? Ironically cocaine is the same drug that Venezuela primarily traffics into the U.S. The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran. And of course why is it ok for America to militarily invade, bomb, and arrest a foreign leader but Russia is evil for invading Ukraine and China is bad for aggression against Taiwan? Is it only ok if we do it? (I’m not endorsing Russia or China) Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged. Especially the younger generations. Boomers and half of Gen X will cheer on neocon wars and talking points, but the other half of Gen X and majority on down see through it and hate it. Americans disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going. This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong. As the baby boomers slip away both in votes and power, the electoral future will be decided for candidates that focus on American economic populism and promising prosperity for Americans only. As of right now, neither party is offering the solution," said U.S. State Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) said, “Millions of Americans voted in the last Presidential election to end frivolous conflicts and unnecessary foreign wars. This escalation of hostilities against Venezuela and the capture of a foreign leader without Congressional authorization goes against the will of the Americans who put the president in power. New Mexicans don’t want America to get involved in another drawn-out, expensive conflict overseas. There has been no transparency, and no assurance that taxpayer dollars and military resources used in this hostile action will make Americans safer. What New Mexicans want are real economic solutions that improve their daily lives. Congress did not authorize a new war or regime change in Venezuela. The President must comply with the Constitution, end this act of war, and communicate with the public immediately.”

Photo courtesy: MGN

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo posted: "Mexico's government condemns and strongly rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets in the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in clear violation of Article 2 of the Charter of the United Nations (UN)."

The Charter of the United Nations, article 2, states that the members of the UN are to refrain from using force or threats against the "territorial integrity or political independence of any State" inconsistent with the purposes of the UN.

Sheinbaum further said that Mexico is urging the respect of international laws and to stay in alignment with the charter agreements. The president added that Mexico remains committed to using dialogue and negotiations as a means to achieve resolution in any differences between countries. Mexico will continue to support efforts that open communication and mediation that leads to preserving peace and avoids confrontation on any level.