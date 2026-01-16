Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival celebrates Zuill Bailey’s 25th Season

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - The El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival will celebrate Zuill Bailey's 25th Season as Artistic Director. According to El Paso Pro-Musica, Zuill will perform along with the Vega Quartet and violinist Helen Kim, who will be featured for the special musical segment. The Festival will continue through January, featuring the Grammy Award-winning Organist Paul Jacobs and the Juilliard String Quartet.

Event Details:

Sunday with Zuill and Friends

Sunday, January 18

2:30 p.m.

UTEP Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall

Tickets at eppm.org or at the door.

All Student Tickets are $5.00

