ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival celebrates Zuill Bailey’s 25th Season

Tickets at eppm.org or at the door.

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - The El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival will celebrate Zuill Bailey's 25th Season as Artistic Director. According to El Paso Pro-Musica, Zuill will perform along with the Vega Quartet and violinist Helen Kim, who will be featured for the special musical segment. The Festival will continue through January, featuring the Grammy Award-winning Organist Paul Jacobs and the Juilliard String Quartet.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.