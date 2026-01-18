Migrant from Nicaragua dies at Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 36-year-old Victor Manuel Diaz died while in custody at Camp East Montana on Jan. 14.

According to ICE, Diaz was found "unconscious and unresponsive in his room", security staff notified the facility's medical staff who began life saving measures. EL Paso EMS was called at 3:35 p.m. and arrived ten minutes later to continue life saving measures, according to a release from ICE.

Diaz was declared dead at 4:09 p.m. The official cause of death is still being investigated, but officials at ICE say, "he died of a presumed suicide", according the the ICE release.

Diaz who is originally from Nicaragua, illegally entered the U.S. on March 26, 2024. He was discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents on the U.S. side of the border with Mexico and was processed and provided with a notice to appear at immigration court. He was released on parole pending the court date.

He was removed in absentia on Aug. 26, 2025 by an immigration judge. ICE processed him as "a final order of removal" and Diaz was detained while his removal was processed.

According to the official release: "ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility; a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility; access to medical appointments; and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained illegal alien denied emergency care. "