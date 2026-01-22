Man pleads guilty to murdering fellow jail inmate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man will spend 15 years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in the deadly beating of a fellow inmate at the County Jail Annex on November 26, 2023.

25-year-old George Lopez pleaded guilty to the murder of 57-year-old Jesus Torres. Lopez was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The El Paso District Attorney's Office says with his plea, Lopez admitted to conspiring with other five inmates to attack Torres inside a shared cell at the jail. Prosecutors say Lopez served as a lookout and helped clean up the crime scene.

Since the cases for some of Lopez's co-defendants are still pending, D.A. James Montoya is withholding commenting on Lopez's case.

Christian Carrillo, another inmate who served as a lookout, pleaded guilty to murdering Torres back in November of 2025.