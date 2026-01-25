Skip to Content
EPPD assists Sheriff in murder investigation

today at 7:51 PM
Published 7:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police Officers responded to the 3100 block of N. Piedras near Porter Ave. in central El Paso just after 2:41 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were assisting the El Paso County Sheriff locate a subject wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 10500 block of Monte Alto in Socorro.

The El Paso County Sheriff said the suspect in the homicide was believed to have been at the location in central El Paso.

The investigation into the homicide continues, and a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said more information will be released as the investigation allows.

