ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm dry today, cooler and rainy Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday forecast is leaning comfortable however tomorrow we will see some changes. Rain chances will increase, temps will drop, and winds will pick up.

Today we wake up to temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will continue to clmb today intothe 70s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 75, Las Cruces a high of 73.

Today will be warm, calm, and dry. Friday we will see some changes.

Rain chances jump about 40-50% to end the work week. We will also feel a 5-10 degree temperature drop tomorrow. Low wind gusts are expected to reach 30-35MPH.