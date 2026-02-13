ABC-7 First Alert: On and off rain chance, light winds, cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as a storm system pushing into the region will leave us with on and off rain chance.

Temperatures will start in the low 50s. Overall temps will be a little cooler than yesterday as we see about a 10 degree temperature dip. Temps however will rest slightly above average in the upper 60s.

Rain chances increase up to a 40-50% chance for your Friday. Expect on and off rain chances along with some light winds.

Good news it appears that rain chances will continue to exit the region in time for your Valentine’s Day plans Saturday.