City of El Paso authorizes legal action to challenge Texas Gas Service rate increase

El PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The City of El Paso Council announced Monday that the City Attorney has been authorized to file a motion for rehearing with the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC).

ABC 7 reported earlier this month that the RRC approved the Texas Gas Service's request to increase rates.

With the increase officials say customers could see bills increase $3.64 for small residential customers and $11.30 for large residential customers.

“The City of El Paso has a responsibility to stand up for our residents and ensure utility rate decisions are equitable and justified,” said Mayor Renard Johnson. “We will continue to use every available avenue to protect our community from unnecessary financial impacts.”

Officials with the city say the motion authorizes the City Attorney to take all necessary actions, including executing required documents, to pursue a rehearing.

This is a developing story and once more information becomes available, we will update you on air and online.