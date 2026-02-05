Texas Railroad Commission approves gas rate hike for El Pasoans, City of El Paso determining next steps

UPDATE (5:15 P.M.) -- The City of El Paso says it's reviewing the next steps to take following the Commission's rate hike approval.

City Attorney Karla Niema, says, quote:

“This decision is not the outcome the City Council sought for El Paso customers. We are reviewing the Railroad Commission’s action taken today and will brief City Council on what it means for our community and what options are available moving forward.”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Gas Customers in El Paso will now have to pay more each month; this comes after the Texas Railroad Commission voted to approve a 27% rate increase. This means the average customer will see their monthly bill increase to up to $14.

The Commission said the added dollars are needed to cover costs related to service and maintenance service costs.

Back in November of 2025, ABC-7 reported that El Paso City Council rejected the proposed rate hike.

Another utility recently approved a rate hike. El Paso Water customers are seeing a 12% increase on their monthly bills for the 2026-2027 fiscal year; this translates to about $10 more a month.

