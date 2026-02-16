Lawsuit filed against former Deming Police officer, City of Deming, and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA)- Singleton Schreiber LLP, alongside co-counsel Daniel A. Marquez, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Deming, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety (DPS), and former Deming Police Officer Jesus Lopez Jr.

The lawsuit alleges a systemic breakdown within both the City of Deming and DPS that allowed Lopez to remain armed, certified, and in uniform despite a well-documented history of misconduct.

“This case is about institutional failure,” said Marisa Ong of Singleton Schreiber, co-counsel for the plaintiff. “The City of Deming and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety allowed a known risk to remain armed, certified, and empowered. Their inaction enabled horrific abuse and placed an entire community in danger.”

According to Singleton Schreiber LLP, a formal demand letter was sent to both the City of Deming and the New Mexico DPS to resolve the issue without litigation but received no response.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for the harm done to the victim and calls for meaningful reforms, Singleton Schreiber LLP says.

ABC 7 has reached out to the New Mexico DPS and the City of Deming for comment on this lawsuit.

The story was originally reported on air and online on ABC 7 when Lopez, when he plead guilty to federal sexual exploitation of a minor charges in 2025.