Investigators deem suspicious deaths in Central El Paso as murder-suicide, identify bodies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Investigators with the El Paso Police Department have determined that two bodies found in Central El Paso last week was the result of a murder-suicide.

As ABC-7 reported, officers initially responded to the 2400 block of Hawley Circle near Fort Bliss in the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 9 after a neighbor called for a welfare check at the residence.

According to a release sent Tuesday, police found two people shot dead inside, now identified as 91-year-old Ann Crawford Fritz and 68-year-old John Morgan Fritz.

Investigators say they determined that Ann Fritz shot John Fritz then died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances of the incident.