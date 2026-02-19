El Paso Electric responds to City comments on pending rate case outcome

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is taking issue with the City of El Paso on the anticipation of a final decision on the electric rate case this week.

As ABC-7 has reported, City opposed the rate increases the electric utility was seeking since last year. In a statement sent earlier this week, the city said it expected the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to issue issue their findings by the end of the week.

"Our priority throughout this case has been to ensure that any rate changes are fair, justified, and supported by the facts,” City Attorney Karla Nieman said in the statement. “We remain focused on protecting El Paso customers and will carefully review the Commission’s final decision once it is issued.”

In a separate decision, the PUC denied a request from El Paso Electric that could have increased costs for customers through a Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) adjustment.

In response to the City's statement, El Paso Electric sent the following statement:

"It is unfortunate when public messaging is framed in a way that suggests customers need to be protected from the utility responsible for delivering their electric service. El Paso Electric has a duty to serve its 470,000 customers and the more than 1,200 local employees who power this company will continue to do so regardless of the outcome of a rate case filing.

"As El Paso and our larger Texas service region continue to grow and energy demand increases, responsible planning remains essential. Replacing older generation units and incorporating new resources strengthens grid stability and reliability. El Paso Electric’s mission is to continue to be one of the most reliable utilities in the country and to provide the people it serves with the safety and opportunity they deserve. The Company remains focused on delivering safe, dependable service while preparing the system to meet the region’s long-term energy needs."