Candidate for U.S. Senate, James Talarico, visits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - James Talarico candidate for U.S. Senate stopped in El Paso Saturday to meet with local leaders and supporters.

Talarico represents District 50 in the Texas House of Representatives, an office he has held since 2023. A member of the Democratic Party, he also represented District 52 between 2018 to 2023.

An eighth-generation Texas, Talarico was a middle school teacher of language arts in San Antonio before entering the political arena.

His campaign website states, "He has led the fight against the billionaire mega-donors and puppet politicians who have taken over our country. Now, he is running for U.S. Senate to take his fight against Big Money and corruption to Washington and win power back for working people."