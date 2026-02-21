U.S. Senate candidate, Jasmine Crockett to visit El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Jasmine Crockett, Representative for District 30 in the U. S. House of Representatives, is running for U.S. Senate.

In the primary election she is facing James Talarico, current Representative for District 50, and Ahman R. Hassan, owns a mortgage and real estate company in Katy, Tx.

Crockett will hold a Community Conversation at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 in El Paso.

She was elected to Congress back in 2022 and has served since then. In her campaign website she states she is running "for United States Senate because she believes Texas deserves a Senator who will be an independent voice for all 30 million Texans, not a rubber stamp or party line vote for Donald Trump".

The location for her community conversation has not been made public.