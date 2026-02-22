DHS reverses course on TSA PreCheck suspension after confusion

Originally Published: 22 FEB 26 02:56 ET

Updated: 22 FEB 26 11:53 ET

By Martin Goillandeau, Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security on Sunday walked back its decision to suspend the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program, after initially sparking confusion for travelers when it said it was temporarily halting the popular service.

TSA “will evaluate on a case by case basis and adjust operations” according to staffing changes, a spokesperson for the agency told CNN on Sunday.

DHS had said in a statement earlier in the day said the program, along with the Global Entry program, would shut down at 6 a.m. ET amid a partial government shutdown.

But as of Sunday morning, travelers were still able to pass through lines servicing TSA PreCheck at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles Airport near Washington, DC.

CNN has reached out to Customs and Border Protection about the status of Global Entry.

Both programs are funded by fees charged to members.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had said in a statement to CNN TSA and CBP “are focusing on the general traveling public at our airports and ports of entry.”

“Shutdowns have serious real-world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but it endangers our national security,” the statement added. The Washington Post first reported on the measures.