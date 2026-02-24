Driver accepts Manslaughter plea in crash that killed founding member of the Dixie Chicks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso District Attorney's Office has announced 33-year-old Domenick Chavez, the driver charged with manslaughter in the crash that killed Laura Lynch, has pleaded guilty.

According to the D.A.'s office, Chavez accepted a plea deal in connection to the crash from December 22, 2023 that killed 65-year-old Laura Lynch of Dell City, Texas.

Chavez will serve 15 years in prison as part of the plea deal, after admitting to driving recklessly when Chavez caused the head on collision, the D.A.'s office says.

The crash happened on US 62/180 near mile marker 74 in Hudspeth County where investigators determined Chavez was traveling between 106 and 114 miles per hour.

Officials say that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, however investigators say that Chavez was driving on a suspended license, which was taken away due to not complying with DWI-related surcharges and penalties

“The death of Ms. Lynch caused profound sadness for her family, the Dell City community, and all those

who appreciated her music. It is a loss made more acute by the fact that it happened just days before

Christmas,” said District Attorney James Montoya. “Our office will continue to hold accountable those

defendants who choose to drive in an extremely dangerous manner.”

ABC 7 reported the crash when the crash first happened