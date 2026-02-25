Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says Tony Gonzales should resign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- ABC 7 reached out to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar's office Wednesday for comment regarding representative Tony Gonzales after text messages between him and his former staffer were released.

Escobar's office initially said the congresswoman would not comment on topic.

Hours later, Escobar's office sent ABC 7 the following statement that was made to the Texas Tribune:

"A young woman is dead, her son lost his mother, and a family is grieving, yet it seems that Tony Gonzales only cares about his political survival. The text messages and statements are credible and damning. He should resign."

ABC-7 asked her office why she changed her mind after initially saying she did not want to comment on the matter. So far, we have not heard back.