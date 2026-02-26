Paso del Norte Health foundation awards funds to Advance Regional Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Paso del Norte Health Foundation is awarding more than half a million dollars in grants to seven Borderplex regions working to improve health.

A total of $557,902.83 was awarded to help support efforts in three priority areas, health leadership, disease prevention and management and healthy living.

“Our region’s health depends on strong leadership, prevention efforts, and daily healthy choices,” Paso del Norte Health Foundation CEO Tracy Yellen said.

Health leadership focuses on providing equipment to healthcare and nonprofit leaders with the tools and training needed to strengthen organizations such as BorderRAC (awarded $25,000), Fundación Paso del Norte para la Salud y Bienestar, A.C. (awarded $15,991.97) and United Way of El Paso County (awarded $118,396.96).

The disease prevention and management area focuses on supporting efforts to help community members prevent or manage diabetes, along with expanding access to mental health and emotional well-being resources. Organizations such as UTHealth Houston was awarded $70,013.96 to focus on these efforts.

Action for Healthy Kids was awarded $233,500 to provide at least 2,000 parents and caregivers, school personnel and community practitioners with information to prevent vaping and tobacco use.

Reconnecting with the Disconnected was awarded $25,000 for leadership development and community engagement. The award will also help the organization focus on a clean-up program for at-risk youth, truancy prevention and community service engagement directed by either the school system or the courts.

Texas A&M University Colonias Program was awarded $70,000 to help provide parents and caregivers with bilingual education about youth vaping prevention.

“This funding supports the hands-on work happening across our community to prevent disease, improve mental health, and strengthen local leadership," Yellen said. "Together, we are creating lasting impact across the region.”