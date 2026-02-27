El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for young artists to participate in law-enforcement-themed coloring book project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's office is inviting high school students across El Paso County to participate in a new creative initiative by helping design the agency’s first-ever law-enforcement-themed coloring book.

The project artwork must be original black-and-white line art suitable for coloring.

The designs must reflect law enforcement, community partnerships, public safety, and the mission of the Sheriff’s Office.

Selected artwork will be featured in the official EPCSO Coloring Book, which will be unveiled in the fall of 2026 and distributed at community events.

All entries must be submitted electronically to p.contreras@epcountytx.gov.