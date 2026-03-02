Carlos Spector, local immigration attorney with a national impact, has died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- ABC-7 has confirmed that Carlos Spector, regarded as one of El Paso's leading immigration lawyers and a human rights advocate for decades, has died at the age of 71 following medical complications from cancer.

Spector was an immigration attorney based in the Borderland and was one of the first to win a Mexican asylum case in the United States.

The family for Spector told ABC-7 that Spector received a cancer diagnosis in 2012 and had been in remission for years. But his condition worsened in recent months and he went to Houston to receive treatment with specialists for an aggressive form of cancer.

After a month of medical treatment and exploring options, the family decided to bring Spector back to El Paso for hospice care. He died this weekend after returning to El Paso two weeks ago.