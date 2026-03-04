Skip to Content
Former NMSU athletic director returning to Mizzou

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After more than a year away from collegiate athletics, former New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia is back in a leadership role. Moccia has been named the new CEO of Every True Tiger Brands, overseeing name, image and likeliness operations for the University of Missouri's athletic department.

Moccia served as athletic director at NMSU from 2015-2025 and now returns to the University of Missouri, where he previously worked as associate athletic director from 1998 to 2006.

