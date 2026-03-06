Man who stoned two dogs sentenced to 18 months in prison

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A man who was arrested and charged with felony animal abuse after a video showing him stoning two Bassett Hounds went viral on social media has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Luis Javier Cobos, Jr., 37, will also have to pay a $5,000 fine.

Las Cruces Police investigated after the video went viral. The abuse occurred in February 2025. The video shows Cobos hitting "Billy" and "Nani" with landscape rocks, according to court documents.

The dogs suffered acute distress and trauma after the attached, according to medical records.

The Chief Deputy District Attorney, Spencer Willson, said the case was the direct result of the evidence that was caught on video.

“By remanding the Defendant to immediate custody to serve the full 18-month sentence, the Court has affirmed that intentional violence against defenseless animals carries serious, non-negotiable consequences. Our priority was to ensure the law provided a just answer to the suffering Billy and Nani endured. I commend Judge Perea on his commitment to a fair proceeding and for ensuring that justice was served for the victims and our community,” he added.

The DA's office also praised the community members who witnessed the abuse and took video and reported the crime.

District Attorney Fernando Macias said, “We believe, and our legal system reminds us, that animals are sentient beings. They are capable of many emotions. When we act to protect them, we aren’t just enforcing the law; we are honoring a shared commitment to basic human decency.”

Billy and Nani belonged to a person who lived with Cobos at the time.