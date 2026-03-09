ABC-7 at 4:I-10 Widening West Project Phase 1: Key Closures You Need to Know
Tuesday, Mar. 10
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- South Desert between Artcraft and Redd
All side streets closed on the frontage road including Redd entrance/exit ramps
All traffic must detour to Doniphan
Crews will be working on final striping of South Desert.
Wednesday, Mar. 11
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- South Desert between Los Mochis and Transmountain
All side streets closed on the frontage road including Transmountain entrance/exit ramps
All traffic must detour to Doniphan
Crews will be working on final striping of South Desert.
Artcraft Project
Continuous Closure
Beginning Monday, Mar. 9 for approximately 5 months
- I-10 westbound Canutillo exit ramp closed
- Left lane closed at N Desert and Trade Center
Drivers will use new, westbound temporary Canutillo exit ramp located about a half mile ahead of current exit. Watch for traffic configuration change.
Monday, Mar. 9 (Weather Permitting)
4 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- I-10 westbound entrance ramp between Redd and Artcraft
Crews will be working on concrete column placement.
Road Repair
Sunday, Mar. 8
5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound at Cotton three left lanes closed
Monday, Mar. 9 – Thursday, Mar. 12
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Schuster and Geronimo alternate lane closures
Guardrail / Chain-link Repair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Mar. 9
- US-54 (CD lanes) southbound between Cassidy and Montana left lane and entrance ramp to US-54 closed
Tuesday, Mar. 10
- I-10 eastbound connecting ramp to US-54 northbound right lane closed
Wednesday, Mar. 11
- Gateway South Trowbridge entrance ramp closed
Thursday, Mar. 12
- Gateway West between McRae and Viscount left lane closed
Friday, Mar. 13
- Zapal and Buena Vista, no closure needed
Crews will be working on chain link fence.
Maintenance
Monday, Mar. 9 - Friday, Mar. 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ramp N connecting Loop 375 East to US-54 North ramp closed
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed
- Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed
- Paisano entrance ramp to Loop 375 East closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
- US-54 Northbound at Martin Luther King/ Kenworthy closed
Detour: Traffic will exit through Martin Luther King Jr (Exit 31)
- Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed
Crews will be working on delineators.
- I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed
Crews will be working on guardrail.
Safety Lighting Project
Monday, March 9 - Friday, March 13
Daily, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Titanic Avenue east and westbound right shoulder closures between Howard Street and Pandora Street
North and southbound alternating lane closure:
- Copia Street between Wyoming Avenue and Hueco Avenue
- Dyer Street between Kemp Avenue and Van Buren Avenue
Crews will be doing shoulder work.
Mill/Fill
Tuesday, Marh. 10 - Wednesday, Mar. 11
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound Tornillo exits closed
- FM 3380 (M.F. Aguilera Rd) northbound closed before I-10 intersection
Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project
Upcoming Weekend Closure
Saturday, Mar. 21 - Monday, Mar. 23, 24/7
Beginning 4 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 14 - 6 a.m. Monday, Mar. 16 (50 Hour Closure)
- Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404)
Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line
Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.
Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Continuous closure beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 14 - 5 a.m. Monday, March 16
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be installing culverts.
Closure Links: