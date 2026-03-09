Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4:I-10 Widening West Project Phase 1: Key Closures You Need to Know

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • South Desert between Artcraft and Redd

All side streets closed on the frontage road including Redd entrance/exit ramps
All traffic must detour to Doniphan

Crews will be working on final striping of South Desert.

Wednesday, Mar. 11

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • South Desert between Los Mochis and Transmountain

All side streets closed on the frontage road including Transmountain entrance/exit ramps
All traffic must detour to Doniphan

Crews will be working on final striping of South Desert.

Artcraft Project

Continuous Closure
Beginning Monday, Mar. 9 for approximately 5 months

  • I-10 westbound Canutillo exit ramp closed
  • Left lane closed at N Desert and Trade Center

Drivers will use new, westbound temporary Canutillo exit ramp located about a half mile ahead of current exit. Watch for traffic configuration change.

Monday, Mar. 9 (Weather Permitting)

4 a.m. to 12 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound entrance ramp between Redd and Artcraft

Crews will be working on concrete column placement.

Road Repair

Sunday, Mar. 8

5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound at Cotton three left lanes closed

Monday, Mar. 9 – Thursday, Mar. 12

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Schuster and Geronimo alternate lane closures

Guardrail / Chain-link Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 9

  • US-54 (CD lanes) southbound between Cassidy and Montana left lane and entrance ramp to US-54 closed

Tuesday, Mar. 10

  • I-10 eastbound connecting ramp to US-54 northbound right lane closed

Wednesday, Mar. 11

  • Gateway South Trowbridge entrance ramp closed

Thursday, Mar. 12

  • Gateway West between McRae and Viscount left lane closed

Friday, Mar. 13

  • Zapal and Buena Vista, no closure needed

Crews will be working on chain link fence.

Maintenance

Monday, Mar. 9 - Friday, Mar. 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Ramp N connecting Loop 375 East to US-54 North ramp closed
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) east and westbound between Cordova Bridge and US-54 right lane closed
  • Delta eastbound between Cordova Bridge and Boone right lane closed
  • Paisano entrance ramp to Loop 375 East closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

  • US-54 Northbound at Martin Luther King/ Kenworthy closed

Detour: Traffic will exit through Martin Luther King Jr (Exit 31)

  • Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed

Crews will be working on delineators.

  • I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Safety Lighting Project

Monday, March 9 - Friday, March 13

Daily, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Titanic Avenue east and westbound right shoulder closures between Howard Street and Pandora Street

North and southbound alternating lane closure:

  • Copia Street between Wyoming Avenue and Hueco Avenue
  • Dyer Street between Kemp Avenue and Van Buren Avenue

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

Mill/Fill

Tuesday, Marh. 10 - Wednesday, Mar. 11

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • I-10 east and westbound Tornillo exits closed
  • FM 3380 (M.F. Aguilera Rd) northbound closed before I-10 intersection

Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project

Upcoming Weekend Closure

Saturday, Mar. 21 - Monday, Mar. 23, 24/7

Beginning 4 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 14 - 6 a.m. Monday, Mar. 16 (50 Hour Closure)

  • Martin Luther King (FM-3255) north and southbound between Stan Roberts (FM-2529) and O’Hara Road (NM-404)

Local traffic will be allowed to access businesses and residences between O-Hara Road and the Texas/New Mexico State Line
Detour: Traffic will use NM-404, I-10, Loop 375 (Woodrow Bean/Transmountain), and US-54.

Crews will be working on a traffic switch to allow for construction of Martin Luther King new road configuration.

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Continuous closure beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 14 - 5 a.m. Monday, March 16

  • Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be installing culverts.

