ICE reports no active measles cases at Camp East Montana

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security, through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), just confirmed as of March 6, there are no active measles infections at Camp East Montana.

"As of March 6, 2026, there are no active measles infections at Camp East Montana in Texas. Upon the confirmation of measles at the facility, ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected," said an ICE spokesperson.

Even though there are no active measles cases anymore, in-person visitations continue to be suspended, ICE says it is to protect the health and safety of all detainees, staff and the community. However, all detainees will still have access to attorneys and visitation through Visual Attorney Visitation booths, tablets, or telephones.

“Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees’ conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection. All detainees are being provided with proper medical care, an ICE spokesperson added. “It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care—including access to vaccines. This includes medical, dental, and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. This is the best healthcare than many aliens have received in their entire lives.”

In recent weeks, 14 cases were confirmed, prompting the ICE detention center to implement quarantine protocols and suspend all visits since last week.