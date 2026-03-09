Skip to Content
New detention center to bring thousands of jobs to Socorro, according to ICE

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to an ICE spokesperson, there are no updates on when the new proposed detention facility in Far East El Paso County will be opened; however, they did say all five purchased properties will not be warehouses — "they will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our very robust national detention standards."

" As a federal law enforcement agency, ICE uses detention space across the country to meet its operational needs," an ICE spokesperson said. "ICE continues to seek new detention space across the United States to meet the needs of our mission and when a contract is finalized and a new facility is operational, that information will be available on ICE.gov."

"The Socorro, Texas, facility and its construction are expected to bring 4,907 jobs to the area and would contribute $851.1 million in GDP. It’s also projected to bring in about $153.4 million in tax revenue," ICE added.

Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

