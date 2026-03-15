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Amy Madigan wins Oscar for best supporting actress

Mike Blake/Reuters
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Published 6:01 PM

ByMason LeibAngeline Jane BernabeEmily Shapiro, and Katie Kindelan 

Last Updated: March 15, 2026, 5:56 PM MDT

Amy Madigan won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her work in "Weapons."

"This is great!" she said as she accepted the Oscar.

Amy Madigan accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Weapons" at the 98th Academy Awards, March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, Calif.Mike Blake/Reuters

Madigan ended her list of thank-yous by shouting out her husband, Ed Harris. The couple has been married for more than four decades.

"The most important is my beloved Ed, who's been with me forever ... and none of this would mean anything if he wasn't by my side," she said, as the crowd applauded. "So, thank you very much. I'm very overwhelmed."

Other nominees in the category were Elle Fanning ("Sentimental Value"), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas ("Sentimental Value"), Wunmi Mosaku ("Sinners") and Teyana Taylor ("One Battle After Another").

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