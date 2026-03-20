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Blood Drive for Justice returns

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Published 11:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — District Attorney James Montoya is inviting the community to give back through the annual “Blood Drive for Justice.”

The event is held in partnership with Vitalant and aims to help maintain a stable blood supply across the Borderland.

Montoya said the idea for the drive came after witnessing the outpouring of support from El Pasoans following the August 3 shooting, when many residents stepped up to donate blood.

He said the need remains urgent, noting that the local blood supply typically only lasts a few days and is constantly being distributed to hospitals throughout the region.

The campaign was originally started by his predecessor and has continued for at least three years.

The blood drive is scheduled for March 24 and 25.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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