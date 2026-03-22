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One year since the deadly mass shooting at Young Park

KVIA
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Published 6:48 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- It has been a year since the shooting that left 3 dead and 15 others wounded that happened at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The shooting occurred the night of March 21, 2025 at what the Las Cruces Police Department called an unsanctioned car show at Young Park.

The three victims of the shooting were identified by officials as 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 18-year-old Jason Gomez and 19-year-old Dominick Estrada.

In 2025, the following four were arrested and charged by officials in connection to the deadly mass shooting (ages at the time of the shooting):

  • Tomas Rivas, 20
  • Gustavo Dominguez, 17
  •  Nathan Rivas, 17
  • Josiah Ontiveros, 15

As of the one year anniversary of the shooting, Tomas Rivas and Nathan Rivas were found guilty in court on all three counts of 1st degree murder they were individually facing.

Ontiveros and Dominguez are waiting for their trials which are scheduled to take place this year.

After the deadly mass shooting, more conversations and concerns arose from the community and local law makers regarding juvenile crime and gun violence in New Mexico.

The Las Cruces Police Department also created the Park Ranger Program in response to growing concerns of park safety and quality-of-life issues.

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Armando Ramirez

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