20-year-old accused of smashing El Paso police car windshield

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a man climbed on top of a marked patrol car, jumped into and shattered the windshield, then ran away.

The alleged crime happened the evening of November 1, 2023. Police officers report that the patrol car was parked on the 600 block of East Overland.

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Officers had to chase the suspect, 20-year-old San Elizario resident Jacob Payan, all the way to the 200 block of East Mills in Downtown El Paso.

Officers arrested Payan and charged him with criminal mischief.

Officials say Payan had just been released on a personal recognizance bond after El Paso Community College police took him into custody for theft.

Officials booked Payan into the El Paso County Jail on a new $5,000 bond for the criminal mischief charge.