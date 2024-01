EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A severe fire is burning in West El Paso near the intersection 4100 block of Westcity Court.

El Paso Fire officials say an apartment is on fire. They say that no one has been reported injured.

The blaze was first reported at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.