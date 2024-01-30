Increased police presence at Franklin High School ‘out of an abundance of caution’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District administrators tell ABC-7 Franklin High School received an "increased police presence" Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution." Administrators did not explain what prompted the increase in law enforcement presence at the school.

The district sent the following statement to the ABC-7 newsroom.

"Out of an abundance of caution, El Paso ISD had an increased police presence at Franklin High School in response to information received yesterday regarding school safety. We want to assure the community that there is no threat to the safety of our students or staff." EPISD

An ABC-7 crew at the school observed several police officers in the parking lot.