Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Increased police presence at Franklin High School ‘out of an abundance of caution’

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District administrators tell ABC-7 Franklin High School received an "increased police presence" Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution." Administrators did not explain what prompted the increase in law enforcement presence at the school.

The district sent the following statement to the ABC-7 newsroom.

"Out of an abundance of caution, El Paso ISD had an increased police presence at Franklin High School in response to information received yesterday regarding school safety. We want to assure the community that there is no threat to the safety of our students or staff."

EPISD

An ABC-7 crew at the school observed several police officers in the parking lot.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content