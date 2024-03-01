Police: Man asks woman to get a drink with him, gets shot in a fight in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man is facing an aggravated assault charge after police say he got into a fight with another man in Northeast El Paso.

The fight happened February 28, 2024 just after 1:00 a.m. on the 3700 block of Hercules.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was walking to a bar when he stopped to ask a woman to have a drink with him. After she refused, police say she told 19-year-old Irvin Alexis Gerardo about the invitation.

Gerardo then allegedly confronted the 40-year-old. The two started fighting and police officials say Gerardo took out a handgun.

The unidentified 40-year-old pepper sprayed Gerardo and managed to get the gun away from him, however, the 40-year-old was shot in the process.

Police arrested Gerardo and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

No other details were made available. ABC-7 is working to learn more.