An El Paso woman claimed she shot her husband after he attacked her. Police charged her with murder.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 54-year-old Luz Elena Martinez and charged her with the murder of 47-year-old Jose Luis Avalos Reyes.

Avalos died December 27, 2023 in a house on the 400 block of French Place in El Paso's Lower Valley.

When officers arrived, Martinez reportedly told them she shot her Avalos, her husband, after he attacked her. Crimes Against Persons detectives, who interviewed Martinez right after the murder, found "inconsistencies" in the evidence the more they investigated.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Martinez on teh 5700 block of Alameda on March 11, 2024. They booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

This is all of the information police have released to the public. ABC-7 is working to learn more.