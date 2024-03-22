Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Venezuelan child injured, one migrant dead after car rolls over near Juarez

Canal 44
By
New
Published 5:42 PM

CHIHUAHUA, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A migrant is dead and a Venezuelan child is injured after a crash along a highway near Juarez.

Officials used a helicopter to rush the child to Salvador Zubiran General Hospital. The Red Cross took the another victim to another hospital. Officials say there were four people in the car, one of whom died.

This happened along the Juárez-Chihuahua highway at kilometer 122.

ABC-7 is working to learn more.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content