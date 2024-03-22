Venezuelan child injured, one migrant dead after car rolls over near Juarez

CHIHUAHUA, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A migrant is dead and a Venezuelan child is injured after a crash along a highway near Juarez.

Officials used a helicopter to rush the child to Salvador Zubiran General Hospital. The Red Cross took the another victim to another hospital. Officials say there were four people in the car, one of whom died.

This happened along the Juárez-Chihuahua highway at kilometer 122.

ABC-7 is working to learn more.