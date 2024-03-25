Semi rolls over on State Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A semi rolled over on State Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County. That is between Cornudas and Dell City at mile marker 86.

The Texas Rescue Patrol posted on social media about the rollover, including a photo of the crash.

Patrol officials ask everyone to approach the scene of the crash with caution as emergency crews continue to clear the wreckage.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about any possible injuries and about what led up the the crash.