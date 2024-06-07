El Paso man accused of approaching two girls in a van, sexually assaulting one of them

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police accuse 25-year-old Adrian De La Cruz of picking up two girls in a van and sexually assaulting one of them. This happened a few blocks away form Bel Air Middle School.

The alleged assault happened April 10, 2024, police say. Detectives say the two girls, who police have not identified because they are minors, were walking along the 1200 block of Giles when De La Cruz allegedly approached them in the van.

Crimes Against Children detectives investigated the case and arrested De La Cruz May 16, 2024. They booked him into jail on a $100,000 bond.