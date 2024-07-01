Four bodies found in Sunland Park desert

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire Department announced it assisted with the recovery of 4 bodies in an X post around 8:40 p.m.

The fire department says the bodies were originally found by Border Patrol in the desert between 5600 McNutt and Bi-national Ave, which is close to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

The fire department arrived out at 1:40 p.m. and assisted the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office and Sunland Park Police Office.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of death. The investigation on the bodies has been turned over to the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office.