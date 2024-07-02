Man arrested in Canutillo for allegedly stealing car, crashing it, trying to break into house

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested 39-year-old Gabriel Sandoval for allegedly stealing a car, crashing it, then trying to break into a house.

Deputies were first called out around 5 AM June 28, 2024. They first received a call about the stolen car, then another call about the crash, then another call about the home invasion. They later discovered the calls were all connected.

The Sheriff's Office says Sandoval stole a pickup truck on the 600 block of Brothers, then crashed it into six properties before ultimately crashing it into a canal at the intersection of Gillett and Canutillo-La Union. He ran away and tried to break into a house on the 100 block of Kelly Way, where he was arrested by deputies, the Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies booked Sandoval without bond.