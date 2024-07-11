Person seriously injured in bicycle crash in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire Department crews just rushed one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The person was involved in a crash at Sunland Park Drive and Trifecta Drive. The crash involved a bicycle and a vehicle, SPFD officials say.

@SunlandParkFire responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle accident at Sunland Park Dr and Trifecta Dr.



One person transported to the hospital by AMR with serious injuries.



ABC-7 will provide more information as it becomes available.