Person seriously injured in bicycle crash in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire Department crews just rushed one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
The person was involved in a crash at Sunland Park Drive and Trifecta Drive. The crash involved a bicycle and a vehicle, SPFD officials say.
@SunlandParkFire responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle accident at Sunland Park Dr and Trifecta Dr.— Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) July 11, 2024
One person transported to the hospital by AMR with serious injuries.
Time out: 11:05 am pic.twitter.com/64MxUqHb4E
ABC-7 will provide more information as it becomes available.