Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrests man accused in Lower Valley murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 30-year-old Miguel Eduardo Teran-Moral is charged in the murder of 29-year-old Ivan Dario Bello Espitia July 7, 2024.

El Paso Police officers found Espitia seriously injured with bullet wounds around 3:00 AM on the 200 block of South Glenwood in the Lower Valley.

Espitia has since died of his injuries, causing officers to obtain an arrest warrant for Teran-Moral.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force took Teran-Moral into custody and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.

Officers were initially called out to the scene on reports of shots fired during an assault in progress. That call was soon upgraded to a shooting, police say.

El Paso Police Department officials say this was the 11th murder of 2024, compared to 23 this time last year.

EPPD has not yet released Teran-Moral's mugshot. ABC-7 is trying to obtain it.

