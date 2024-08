Police have not provided any information on which hospital the man arrived at, who the man is, or what led up to his injury.

Police say that officers are now investigating the situation.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say a man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 1:11 PM today.

