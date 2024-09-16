Police: 21-year-old caught driving 113 mph on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officials say their officers caught 21-year-old Esteban Torres Jr. driving 113 miles per hour on Loop 375 near Pellicano Saturday night.

Police say Torres Jr. was intoxicated at the time of his arrest. Officers charged him with driving while intoxicated and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.

Torres Jr. reportedly told the officer he was leaving a bar and was going to his sister's house, police say.

Torres Jr. was arrested at around 3:30 AM September 14, 2024.