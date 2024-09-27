Two Socorro ISD staff members arrested on indecency with a child charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Socorro ISD staff members are facing new indecency with a child charges. This comes after a Socorro ISD math teacher was arrested on multiple charges, including child grooming, earlier this month.

David Hernandez and Rodolfo Laureano III are charged with indecency with a child, jail records show. Socorro ISD police arrested and booked them into the El Paso County Detention Center.

Hernandez was booked yesterday on a $150,000 bond. As of the publishing of this article, he remains in jail.

Laureano was booked into jail today on a $50,000 bond. He was released today.

District officials say Hernandez and Laureano are currently on administrative leave as district law enforcement officials investigate.

Socorro ISD officials released the following statement to ABC-7: