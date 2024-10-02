85-year-old killed in serious Northeast El Paso car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are identifying the man who died in a crash in Northeast El Paso in August.

The fatal collision happened at 9:13 PM on August 17, 2024 on the 5200 block of Woodrow Bean. The man, 85-year-old Richard Carlton Wilson, died on September 27, 2024. Police say Wilson's alcohol use and failure to control his speed contributed to the crash.

Police officials say that Wilson was driving west on Woodrow Bean when he rear ended a car carrying two adults and two small children. The adults suffered minor injuries. The children, ages one and five, wree evaluated at a local hospital and found to be uninjured.

El Paso Police say this is the 48th traffic fatality of the year, compared with 55 this time last year.