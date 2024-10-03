Skip to Content
El Paso ISD Police arrest man for assault, having a gun in a prohibited place

Update: When asked about this case, EPISD officials told ABC-7 that Andress High School was on a HOLD protocol on Friday, September 27, 2024.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Police Department arrested a man for taking a gun into a prohibited place last Friday.

On September 27, 2024, district police arrested Xavier Gasca and booked him into the Downtown Jail.

Online jail records show that Gasca is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, marijuana possession, and the gun charge.

Jail records show that Gasca bonded out of jail by posting a surety bond on October 1, 2024.

