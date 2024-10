Deputies booked Ahtesham into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Ahtesham had been wanted for attempted sexual assault and indecent assault involving a health or mental health provider.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies with the office's Fugitive Apprehension Unit took 45-year-old Ali Ahtesham into custody.

