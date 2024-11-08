Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Smoke pours out of shuttered Crosby Elementary School

The exterior of Crosby Elementary School after a fire that broke out on April 25, 2022.
KVIA, File
The exterior of Crosby Elementary School after a fire that broke out on April 25, 2022.
By
New
Published 3:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews put out a fire inside the former Crosby Elementary School this morning.

The call first came in at 10:19 AM when smoke was seen coming from inside of the building. The fire was classified as minor.

The school, located at 5411 Wren Avenue in Northeast El Paso, has been permanently closed since the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

This is at least the third reported fire inside the shuttered school. The other two fires happened in January 2022 and April 2022. The El Paso Fire Marshal's Office deemed the fire in April 2022 arson.

The exterior of Crosby Elementary School after a fire that broke out on April 25, 2022. (KVIA, File)

Investigators are still looking into the cause of today's fire.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content