Train derailment in Vado diverting traffic

Update: Watch the derailment live below:

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) officials say that NM 478 near mile post 10 is closed due to a train derailment.

Right now NMDOT has a detour in place on NM 228 (Mesquite Drive) and NM 227 (Vado Drive).

NMDOT is asking drivers to reduce their speed while driving through the area, and to obey posted signs. They are also asking drivers to watch for emergency personnel that may be working in the area, as well as any emergency equipment that may be in use.

NMDOT is telling everyone to expect delays as they work to resolve the train derailment.