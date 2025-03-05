Man who played soccer with decapitated head convicted of murder

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Joel Arciniega-Saenz, the man accused of decapitating James Garcia, 51, and playing soccer with his head, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Dona Ana County Detention Center

The murder happened June 20, 2021 at Apodaca Park in Las Cruces. Prosecutors say the verdict follows a "lengthy" legal process made complicated by questions surrounding Arciniega-Saenz's competency.

Prosecutors say that Arciniega-Saenz was unhoused at the time the murder happened. They say he stabbed Garcia with a small switchblade 84 times, decapitated him, and severed his finger.