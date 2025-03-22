Man killed in hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 52-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision on Friday, March 21, 2025.

A car hit the pedestrian at 8:40 PM on the 7300 block of North Loop. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators with the El Paso Police Department are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and contact STI at 915-212-4080 or the police non-emergency line at 915-832-4400. You can also report and stay anonymous with Crimestoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477).

Police have not released the pedestrian's name publicly.